Volkswagen unwraps the hot Tiguan R

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its updated Tiguan range which for the first time includes a high-performance R model.

The midsized SUV has become VW’s most popular range as consumers increasingly move away from sedans and hatches, and the hot new flagship model will have a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, the same as the soon-to-be-launched Golf R.

It puts out 235kW of power and 420Nm — up from the 228kW and 400Nm produced by the current Golf7 R.

The engine is mated to an all-wheel-drive system with R-Performance Torque Vectoring that distributes the power variably between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

To make it carve corners better the Tiguan R has lowered suspension, 21-inch wheels, uprated brakes and the option of a fruity-sounding Akrapovic exhaust. The transmission’s an eight-speed automatic and the button-selectable driving modes include a Race setting.