Ford Figo goes Freestyle with its new budget crossover

Ford has long ruled SA’s compact crossover segment with its EcoSport, but now it’s launched the smaller and cheaper Figo Freestyle to take on midget contenders like the Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Venue.

Based on the brand’s budget Figo hatchback, it is decked out in a more adventurous vibe with SUV-derived design cues like roof rails, black wheel arch mouldings, black grille, front and rear plastic skidplates, and decals.

It also rides 16mm higher than a standard Figo to give it a more commanding seating position. While the front-wheel drive Freestyle isn’t pitched as an off-roader, the generous 190mm ground clearance provides better dirt road ability than the run-of-the-mill Figo, while the car’s fitted with pothole-friendly, high-profile 175/65 15-inch tyres.

“It fulfils the growing demand from younger buyers for a vehicle that is more compact and affordable than the compact SUV offerings, but is equally capable and designed for adventurous, active and free-spirited individuals,” says Doreen Mashinini, Ford’s marketing manager.

Two models are available in the Figo Freestyle line-up: the basic Trend and the more comprehensively equipped Titanium. Both models are powered by the familiar Figo 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine which sends 91kW of power and 150Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, and claims a frugal 5.5l/100km fuel economy figure.

Inside, the mostly monochromatic cabin follows the blacked-up cues of the exterior, but is mildly brightened up with seat stripes and some contrasting stitching.

The entry-level Figo Freestyle Trend comes with conveniences including electric windows, remote central locking, reverse parking sensors and a Device Dock that incorporates Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity and a receptacle to hold a smartphone.