Rental firms won't flood used-car market with stock

Phuti Mpyane: How bad is the situation and will the industry recover?

Sandile Ntseoane: Tourism and car rental is particularly affected by the pandemic and it will take a long time to recover. About 50% of our revenue is reliant on air travel and, as such, start-up timelines and volumes of passengers flying on domestic and international flights is crucial.

Our business and tourism as a whole was hardest hit by travel restrictions and airlines experiencing a steep fall in traffic well ahead of the lockdown on March 27, with revenue literally drying up overnight.

The harsh reality is that we are unable to answer this question at this time. Given the uncertainty of key influences outside our control, with devastating long-term consequence, predicting the immediate future is at best a guessing game.

PM: What was the state of business before the Covid-19 lockdown?

SN: The industry had a generally good month and quarter compared to the same period last year, when the lockdown started. Most of the members were flying.

PM: Looking at the demise of rental companies in the US, where does the SA business lie in terms of risk?

SN: Airports take up a huge portion of the business in SA, and even the off-airport operations are supported by people who have flown in and then prefer to rent a car at a downtown branch.

The impact has been huge, although there is a slight offset by the increase in the requirement for vehicles from government at off airport locations.

A lot of the demise of US car rental companies is due to the growth in the trust-based economy, with car rental, ride or car sharing and e-hailing. While Uber has done brilliantly here, the lack of public transport infrastructure still means that a vehicle is a necessity, not a luxury.