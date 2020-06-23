Companies Company Comment Car rental firms in trouble as fleets are destined for second-hand market Over the past two months the rental fleet has been reduced by almost 15% BL PREMIUM

Developments at iconic rental car brand Hertz in the US would have warned local investors in mobility stocks to brace themselves for effects of Covid-19.

Last week Motus reported that the severe effects of the lockdown meant reducing the vehicle rental fleet by 40%, and a retrenchment process to reduce the workforce by at least half. Motus will also close 20 branches.