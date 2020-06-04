2020 Suzuki Ignis gets a fresh new face

Suzuki SA this week revealed a new facelifted version of its popular Ignis compact crossover. Like we have already seen on the S-Presso, Vitara and Jimny models, the 2020 Ignis now sports a radiator grille fitted with four chromed square accents.

The front and rear bumpers have been treated to a refresh and, as such, both incorporate an aluminium-look skid plate. This is purely cosmetic though — don't for a second think that this faux metal will offer any real protection out in the big bad world.

There are two derivatives available: the entry-level GL and range-topping GLX. The latter comes with front fog lamps as well as wraparound daytime running lights with projector style LED headlamps. Roof rails and wheel-arch extensions are also included.

In terms of creature comforts, all GLX models now come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You also get a reverse camera and rear parking sensors — a real plus in crowded urban environs.