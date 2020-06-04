LOCAL LAUNCH
2020 Suzuki Ignis gets a fresh new face
A styling tweak and improved technology for the compact crossover car
Suzuki SA this week revealed a new facelifted version of its popular Ignis compact crossover. Like we have already seen on the S-Presso, Vitara and Jimny models, the 2020 Ignis now sports a radiator grille fitted with four chromed square accents.
The front and rear bumpers have been treated to a refresh and, as such, both incorporate an aluminium-look skid plate. This is purely cosmetic though — don't for a second think that this faux metal will offer any real protection out in the big bad world.
There are two derivatives available: the entry-level GL and range-topping GLX. The latter comes with front fog lamps as well as wraparound daytime running lights with projector style LED headlamps. Roof rails and wheel-arch extensions are also included.
In terms of creature comforts, all GLX models now come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You also get a reverse camera and rear parking sensors — a real plus in crowded urban environs.
Finally, Suzuki is offering the Ignis with silver or blue cabin accents as well as an extended colour palette. Indeed, you can now pick from Arctic White Pearl Metallic, Silky Silver Metallic, Glistening Grey Metallic, Turquoise Blue Pearl Metallic and Midnight Black with Pearl Finish. Striking new two-tone combinations come in the form of Stargaze Blue Pearl Metallic with Black combination and Lutescent Orange with Black Metallic.
Under the bonnet nothing has changed as all 2020 Ignis models remain powered by the manufacturer's familiar 1.2l four-cylinder motor that pumps out 61kW and 113Nm worth of torque. Drive is delivered to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. An automated manual is available as an option on GLX models but we advise against it.
Pricing:
Ignis 1.2 GL Manual — R182,900
Ignis GLX MT — R204,900
Ignis 1.2 GLX AMT — R221,900
This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and Suzuki’s promotional five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty, which includes roadside assistance.