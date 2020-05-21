BMW set to auction M2 CS when it arrives in SA

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to flex their minds to find new and creative ways of doing things. BMW SA has come up with a novel idea to sell the upcoming BMW M2 CS, a limited edition of the compact projectile.

When the 28 units arrive sometime this year BMW SA is hoping that lockdown levels would have eased to allow it to host an auction with about 200 bidders converged at a venue.

The bidders will be a mix of BMW SA’s top customers and regular members of the public who will have shown interest in owning the high-performance car.

BMW SA product communications manager Sbusiso Mkhwanazi says if all goes well they’d like to host the auction at the Kyalami racetrack and if social distancing protocols still prevail then they will look at an online auction. Starting prices are not confirmed as yet but in Europe the car sells for €95,000 (R1.9m.)

The M2 CS features a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic bonnet. The roof, wing mirror caps, front splitter, gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid and rear diffuser are all constructed in bare carbon fibre.

It’s powered by a twin-turbo 3.0l six-cylinder petrol turbo engine taken straight from the BMW M3/M4 twins with outputs of 331kW, which is 29kW more than the M2 Competition though peak torque is the same at 550Nm.

The good news for fans is that the M2 CS will be available in both seven-speed M dual clutch automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. It’s said to be good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.0 sec (4.2 secs in manual) with a top speed governed to 280km/h thanks to the standard Driver’s Package.