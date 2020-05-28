Isuzu tops ‘Best Salespeople’ survey

In terms of the purchasing experience, recent new-car buyers were asked about their sales experience including the salesperson’s professionalism, friendliness, (perceived) honesty, product knowledge, how well extras and add-ons such as insurance, on-the-road costs etc were explained, as well as the salesperson’s overall communication.

The brand that topped the 2019 survey was Isuzu, with a score of 9.1 out of 10. Toyota, Honda and Mazda scored 9 out of 10, with Suzuki coming in at 8.9. All top five brands were Japanese.

Ford, BMW and Nissan (all with scores rounded off to 8.9) followed closely thereafter.

In terms of product knowledge, Isuzu's salespeople were once again rated tops (score of 9.2), but Toyota's second-place finish (9.1) in this section was impressive given its extensive model range. The rest of the rankings closely mirrored the overall picture, but Mahindra was in a notable eighth place with a score of 8.9.

"Isuzu's excellent performance in the sales process is particularly impressive because it was part of General Motors (GM) not so long ago and most GM brands did not perform well in our survey," says Cars.co.za Consumer Experience Manager, Hannes Oosthuizen.

"It is evident that the fact that the marque had only a single brand to focus on was a distinct advantage, in addition to selling a well-known and proven product, but another contributing factor is that the company's entire existence depends largely on the dealership network's ability to move this product (D-Max) against much newer competition.”

ASTON MARTIN GETS A MANAGEMENT SHAKE-UP

Andy Palmer has been fired as Aston Martin’s CEO and will be replaced by Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.