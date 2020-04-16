Thule has a new luxury roofbox for high-end cars

Swedish luggage and storage box specialist Thule has introduced a new flagship to its 22-model range of rooftop boxes.

The Thule Vector is available in two sizes — compact 360l and larger 430l — and moulded with the pinnacle in aerodynamic performance including an underbody diffuser. The latter, in conjunction with the lightweight polycarbonate construction, helps to minimise fuel consumption.

The Thule Vector features dual-side opening, central locking, and the ability to be quickly and easily attached or removed. The new Vector carries the company’s five-year factory guarantee and the price (both sizes) is R34,900.​

Thule’s roof boxes range in size from the svelte Touring S which provides 300l of luggage volume to the Motion XXL which boasts a mammoth 650l capacity. Colours range from glossy black to metallic silver.

More information at www.thulestore.co.za.