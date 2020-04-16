Bugatti’s 16-cylinder engine on your wrist

The 490km/h Bugatti Chiron is one of the ultimate expressions of automotive engineering, blending technical wizardry with motorised art.

Now the car has a watch to match. The Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon features a miniature, moving replica of the supercar’s 8l 16-cylinder quad-turbo engine inside.

The engine’s numbers make for jaw-dropping reading: even the “basic” Chiron has outputs of 1,103kW and 1,600Nm. A watch inspired by it needs to be spectacular, and this titillating timepiece doesn’t disappoint.