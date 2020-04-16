OBSESSIONS
Bugatti’s 16-cylinder engine on your wrist
Jacob & Co’s exotic timepiece features a working mini model of the Chiron’s quad-turbo engine
The 490km/h Bugatti Chiron is one of the ultimate expressions of automotive engineering, blending technical wizardry with motorised art.
Now the car has a watch to match. The Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon features a miniature, moving replica of the supercar’s 8l 16-cylinder quad-turbo engine inside.
The engine’s numbers make for jaw-dropping reading: even the “basic” Chiron has outputs of 1,103kW and 1,600Nm. A watch inspired by it needs to be spectacular, and this titillating timepiece doesn’t disappoint.
The W-shaped engine’s 16 mini pistons, crankshaft and turbos come to life when the crown is pushed, setting in motion a technical marvel that is miniature in scale but grand in showmanship.
The Lilliputian engine is mounted on four shock absorbers and resides beneath a sapphire crystal. The case is made of titanium, a metal used in some parts of the real-life Chiron.
A fuel reserve gauge shows the battery life, and the watch is water-resistant to 30m. And yes, the Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon does actually tell the time.
This miniaturised marvel doesn’t come cheap at $280,000 (R5.6m), but this may seem small change to a person who has spent about R55m for the car.