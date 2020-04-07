Fortuner strips away some models to reveal the Epic

Toyota SA has bestowed the country’s best-selling SUV with a host of exterior additions and created the latest iteration: the new Fortuner Epic.

Two variants of the Epic are on offer, both based on the 2.8l GD-6 derivatives: the standard Fortuner Epic and Fortuner Epic Black. As the name implies, the Epic Black uses black accents to up the ante visually.

The exterior has been enhanced with the fitment of a branded nudge-bar and tow bar. Epic Black models feature a bi-tone design with black roof, black roof rails, black side-view mirrors and black 18-inch alloy wheels. These high-contrast elements are exclusively combined with Glacier White paintwork on the Epic Black to create a bespoke model that stands out.

On the inside, a touch of class is added with metal scuff plates and Epic-branded carpet set. The usual Fortuner luxuries apply here, such as the leather interior and soft-touch dashboard trim. The interior layout remains the same as the current model, with elevated second and fold-up third row seating.

Standard items include dual-zone climate control, smart entry and push start, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, reverse camera, TFT Multi-Information Display, cruise control, steering switches, power-adjustable driver seat and power back door.

All Fortuner models are equipped with ABS, stability control and Hill Start Assist. The four-wheel drive models additionally feature Toyota’s A-TRAC off-road traction control logic and Downhill Assist Control (DAC), to make navigating obstacles a breeze. “On-the-fly” selectable 2WD/4WD/4WD Lo modes add to overlanding convenience.

The 2.4 GD-6 and 2.7 VVTi Fortuner models continue unaltered, whereas the 4.0l V6 model has been discontinued. The manual transmission Fortuner models have also been deleted from the line-up.

PRICING

Fortuner 2.8 RB Epic 6AT: R660,000

Fortuner 2.8 Epic Black 6AT: R670,100

Fortuner 2.8 4X4 Epic 6AT: R729,000

Fortuner 2.8 4X4 Epic Black 6AT: R739,100

All Fortuner models are sold with a six service/90,000km service plan and three year/100,000km warranty.