Rev up your sports car for #FootdownFriday

Supercar importer Daytona calls on Saffers to rev their cars for a good cause at noon on Friday

02 April 2020 - 17:03 Denis Droppa
Own a supercar? Rev it up on #FootdownFriday. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
If you own a sports car, Daytona is calling on you to rev your engine and take part in some vrr-phaa! at noon on Friday April 3.

The Johannesburg-based importer of supercar brands, including Aston-Martin, McLaren and Pagani, feels things are getting a little too quiet out there during the lockdown, and that cars have been sitting lonely in driveways for too long. So it’s inviting petrol-heads all around the country to fire up their sports cars at exactly  noon on Friday, and get revving as part of #FootdownFriday.

Aston Martin DB11.

It’s a bit of lighthearted relief but also supports a cause in that it calls for engines to be revved in recognition of health workers, the SA Police Service, the SA National Defence Force, and all essential service providers who are giving their all during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants are invited to contribute to the Solidarity Response Fund on www.solidarityfund.co.za/#donate.

Daytona calls on participants to take videos of themselves starting their supercars and giving them a bit of a rev, and posting it on their social media platforms, accompanied by the #FootdownFriday hashtag. The best videos will be reposted on Daytona’s social platforms to keep the spirit going in its supercar family.

BMW’s Gran Coupe lays on style with more space

It’s roomier and more practical but the four-door 2 Series retains a sporting vibe
12 hours ago

Toyota Corolla enters more premium turf

A more dashing design and improved refinement characterize 12th generation sedan launched in SA
12 hours ago

A flurry of car launches preceded coronavirus lockdown

Looking back on recent automotive unveilings and what’s to come in the weeks ahead
12 hours ago

