Rev up your sports car for #FootdownFriday

If you own a sports car, Daytona is calling on you to rev your engine and take part in some vrr-phaa! at noon on Friday April 3.

The Johannesburg-based importer of supercar brands, including Aston-Martin, McLaren and Pagani, feels things are getting a little too quiet out there during the lockdown, and that cars have been sitting lonely in driveways for too long. So it’s inviting petrol-heads all around the country to fire up their sports cars at exactly noon on Friday, and get revving as part of #FootdownFriday.