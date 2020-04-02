In SA and US, the motor industry is playing its part in coronavirus crisis

Isuzu Motors SA (IMSAf) has made its media fleet of vehicles available to Gift of the Givers, which will use the bakkies to transport medical equipment and other essential supplies during the Covid-19 crisis.

Gift of the Givers has set up a Covid-19 testing facility in Johannesburg and intends to extend the service to Durban while supporting medical professionals with protective wear and supplying essential medical equipment.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has partnered with several local NGOs to provide vehicles for their use — including during the 21-day lockdown — to assist their community support and relief efforts. This includes Gift of the Givers, Laudium Disaster Management and the SA Red Cross Society.

Automotive workshops remain closed after the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) failed in its bid to have the retail aftermarket automotive industry declared an essential service. This includes tyre, parts and accessory retailers. However, some retail businesses can register to provide support services to essential service providers on request.

Payment holidays

The big local banks have implemented payment relief on financed vehicles, with Standard Bank announcing a three-month instalment holiday to customers earning R7,500 or less. It applies to qualifying customers not in arrears on any of their accounts as at March 31. Customers who opt for the relief will see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements.

Absa has also implemented three-month payment relief to eligible customers in good standing with their repayments and in need of short-term liquidity relief.

“We urge those of our customers who are able to continue making their payments, to do so. This will enable us to extend these measures to many more clients who are struggling,” said Daniel Mminele, group CEO of Absa.

WesBank has devised payment-relief plans to assist customers affected by Covid -19. The type of relief depends on the type of product each customer holds. Interest and fees will continue to accumulate on outstanding balances, but no fees will be charged for relief granted.

Customers who have been affected can get in contact with WesBank to make the necessary arrangements, says the bank.

Nedbank’s MFC vehicle finance wing is supporting its clients with several options based on individual circumstances, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

“We have encouraged clients to contact us to discuss their individual circumstances, and our debt-relief options include tailored payment arrangement options suited to the client’s household expenses during this time, irrespective of the client’s standing with the bank,” said MFC business support manager Jana Coetzer.

These could include temporarily allowing clients to repay a reduced amount over a limited time, payment holidays or restructuring current monthly repayment schedules, which includes a review of the interest rate charged.

There is insurance premium relief to be had, too, with clients able to pause the accident portion of their cover while their cars aren’t being driven during the lockdown.

Naked Insurance offers CoverPause, which via a smartphone app allows customers to pause the accident portion of their cover and downgrade to stationary cover on the days that they’re not driving.

“Naked clients can usually save up to 50% on their premium and still be covered for theft, fire, nature or anything else that can happen to their car while it is parked,” says a spokesperson.

Outsurance advises that its clients may similarly reduce their cover for a temporary period. It has also made its OUTbonus available to be used in lieu of a premium to clients who miss a premium, if they’re within a six-month period of their OUTbonus payment.

As further relief it will reduce excess payments for those clients who have a claim between April and June 2020.

Motoring events cancelled or postponed

After the cancellation of March’s Geneva Motor Show, auto shows in Beijing and New York scheduled for April have been postponed, but Detroit’s annual auto show is still planned to take place in June.

With a number of Formula One and MotoGP races already cancelled or suspended, the latest casualties of the pandemic are the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK and the Indy 500 in the US.