Carmakers shut down as coronavirus creates war-like conditions

But since then, experts couldn’t recall a similar synchronised shutdown in such a huge portion of the global automotive industry.

The closures in Europe and the US announced this week follow hits the industry has taken in other big producing nations such as China, Japan and South Korea.

“I don’t know that there is an analogy in recent history. World War 2 might be the best,” said Kristin Dziczek, head of research at the Centre for Automotive Research in Michigan. “Every carmaker? Every region in the world? I don’t think that has ever happened.”

Better parallel

Timothy Guinnane, an economic historian at Yale University, argues the better parallel may be with what came after the end of the war in 1945, specifically with post-war Germany, “where the whole country came to a halt for a few months”.

Guinnane argues the shutdown now underway in Europe and the US follows an encouraging example in China where life has started to return to normal after a six-week closure. Plus, he said, it’s not clear — yet — that there will be longer-lasting damage to the US economy. “If you waved a hand and got rid of the virus tomorrow we’d be back to normal in a week,” Guinnane said. “So it’s not like a war.”

That may be the hopeful view. JPMorgan Chase economists titled a note to clients about the global slowdown, “The day the earth stood still”, and wrote, “There is no longer doubt that the longest global expansion on record will end this quarter.”

Dziczek says a week of lost vehicle sales in the US alone is equivalent to losing 94,400 jobs, $7.3bn in personal income and $2bn in tax revenue.

The damage to the automotive sector this time will depend on how long the shutdowns last. But the sector around the world, Dziczek says, is in far better shape than it was in 2008 — when the global financial crisis led to government bailouts and a grinding crisis that saw mass layoffs and the permanent closure of many plants.

Trade wars

The shutdowns this time, however, are also coming after a bad 2019 for manufacturers around the globe. Many were battered by the effect of Trump’s trade wars and tariffs on supply chains and a slump in business investment. Europe’s industrial giant, Germany, was teetering on the edge of recession before the coronavirus crisis hit. US manufacturers saw their production contract by 0.2% in 2019.