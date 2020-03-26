Kia upgrades Sportage infotainment

Kia Motors SA has announced upgrades to its Sportage, the most successful model in the Korean brand’s history.

The model, which last had a significant upgrade in November 2018, now gets a new infotainment upgrade and, in addition, customers who have already purchased a pre-update model will have the option to visit any Kia dealership to have it retrofitted to their vehicles at a cost of R6,325.

The upgrade is applicable to all new Ignite and Ignite Plus and comprises a 20.3cm colour touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Additionally, Kia SA has also announced a payment holiday for six months, where customers can choose to structure their payment plan in such a way that they skip the first six months of instalments, providing some financial breathing space. However, if the payment holiday is not exactly what is needed, a deal structure can be personalised to suit the customer’s individual needs.

“We want to give our customers more options when it comes to vehicle payments, as everyone has different financial needs. This way we can work with new Sportage owners to shape a repayment plan that best suits their budget,” says Gary Scott, CEO, KIA Motors South Africa.

All Sportage models are sold with Kia’s unlimited kilometre, five-year warranty, as well as a standard five-year/90,000km service plan and five years of roadside assistance.