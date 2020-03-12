The Huracán gets more playful

The Huracán Evo is the mid life facelift of Lamborghini’s junior supercar, five years after its debut.

My first question was: why remove the fancy aerodynamic paraphernalia that made the car such a laptime hero at the Nurburgring?

When the Lamborghini Huracán Performante became the fastest production car at the time around the Green Hell, there were eyebrows of doubt lifted over its performance because it wasn’t as powerful some of the cars it beat.

Much of the secret to its success lay in the ALA active aerodynamic system, which shifted the downforce from left to right to be able to press the inside wheels into the tar during a turn, thus improving cornering traction.

That fancy ALA rear wing is now gone in the Performante’s successor, the Huracán Evo. I don’t know how its Nurburgring laptime would compare, but in the mountain passes of the Western Cape, Lamborghini’s V10 coupe felt like everything a mid-engined Italian supercar should be.

Sharp, poised, loud, lewd, and oh so fast.