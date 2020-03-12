Al fresco Ferrari F8 goes on sale in SA

Ferrari’s F8 Spider, based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo, has just gone on sale in SA.

The F8 isn’t an entirely new car but instead it’s a life cycle upgrade of the sensational 488. According to the Maranello factory, “the objective of every new model produced is to introduce new design features and outperform its predecessors on all fronts".

The F8 Spider maintains much of the old car’s silhouette but now features a lot more active aero in its body, and it has a heavily restyled rump with more pronounced flying buttresses. The front is more aggressive.

It takes 14 seconds for the F8 Spider’s metal roof to retract at driving speeds of up to 45km/h.

Powering the new roadster is the same turbocharged 3.9l V8 that won the International Engine of the Year Award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Maximum power output is 530kW and 770Nm of torque and the muscle is managed through a seven-speed, dual clutch F1 gearbox.