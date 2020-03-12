Life / Motoring

Al fresco Ferrari F8 goes on sale in SA

The F8 Spider is the company’s entry point into the open-topped Ferrari world

12 March 2020 - 05:12 Phuti Mpyane
Reworked face is more aggressive than its 488 Spider predecessor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari’s F8 Spider, based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo, has just gone on sale in SA.

The F8 isn’t an entirely new car but instead it’s a life cycle upgrade of the sensational 488. According to the Maranello factory, “the objective of every new model produced is to introduce new design features and outperform its predecessors on all fronts".

The F8 Spider maintains much of the old car’s silhouette but now features a lot more active aero in its body, and it has a heavily restyled rump with more pronounced flying buttresses. The front is more aggressive.

It takes 14 seconds for the F8 Spider’s metal roof to retract at driving speeds of up to 45km/h.

Powering the new roadster is the same turbocharged 3.9l V8 that won the International Engine of the Year Award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Maximum power output is 530kW and 770Nm of torque and the muscle is managed through a seven-speed, dual clutch F1 gearbox.

ORDER BOOKS ARE OPEN AND THE FIRST DELIVERIES IN SA ARE EXPECTED DURING Q4 2020

Benefiting from a 20kg weight saving from its predecessor, and leaving it with a 1,400kg dry weight, the F8 Spider will take a claimed 2.9 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a top whack of 340km/h.

It sits on 245/35 ZR 20 inch rubber in front and a wider 305/30 ZR 20 inch set at the rear. 

An E-Diff3 and F1-Trac, the latter a traction control system derived from Scuderia’s F1 exploits, are also on hand. F1-Trac is a faster acting traction nanny than most and it can delay engine torque delivery in its stability operations. 

The cabin style is typical sports car. It’s minimal, snug and where Ferrari tradition is concerned, the F1 steering wheel with a host of ornamental buttons takes centre stage.

It takes 14 seconds for the F8 Spider’s metal roof to retract at driving speeds of up to 45km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
What was also a cool find is a new, small but visible display screens for the passenger. The "gunner" in the F8 Spider is able to select graphics they wish to see between navigation, engine modes that include the legendary "Race" and even live engine revolutions. For touring purposes the sports car has 200l of boot space.

Order books are open and the first deliveries are expected to arrive here in SA during the fourth quarter of 2020. It costs R6,103,400 at base price and if you want it in that special and screaming yellow known as "Giallo Triplo Strato", that’ll be an extra R579,620.

Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari dealer, unveiled the F8 Spider at a private preview held at the newly renovated Ferrari showroom in Bryanston last week.

