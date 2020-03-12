Zany open-cockpit Aston Martin is ready to fly

The launch of Aston Martin’s latest project should have stunned the world at the Geneva Motor Show, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Despite the setback, the British brand that recently joined the SUV ranks with its new DBX, went ahead and used its Gaydon, UK headquarters to launch the V12 Speedster, of which only 88 examples will be produced.

There are no Jekyll-and-Hyde character changes here; this roofless Aston is puristic and created with a focus on high performance, using styling elements borrowed from the DBS Superleggera and Vantage to create a unique car.

The body is constructed almost entirely from carbon fibre to create a past link to the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1.

“There is also a bit of 1953 DB3S in the midsection,” says Miles Nurnberger, director of design at Aston Martin Lagonda.

“It’s also inspired by fighter jets as much as it is by our history, hence why it is a V12, rather than a V8.”