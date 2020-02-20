New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof

Aston Martin has unveiled the drop-top version of its Vantage Coupe, and it’s claimed to have the fastest electrically-operated roof in the market.

The fabric top can be lowered in a record-setting 6.7 seconds — and raised in 6.8 seconds — at driving speeds up to 50km/h, says the British carmaker.

The two-seater sports car throws up some other impressive numbers, including a 305km/h top speed and a claimed 0-96km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds.

It’s powered by the same 375kW/658Nm 4.0l turbocharged V8 engine as its coupe cousin, linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Roadster weighs just 60kg more than the Coupe thanks to a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism and optimised exterior and chassis revisions.

Both hard- and soft-top versions of the car share the same adaptive damping, stability control, dynamic torque vectoring and electronic rear differential, the Roadster benefits from specific dynamic refinements.

A choice of Sport, Sport + and Track chassis modes give the driver control of the car’s dynamic character and behaviour.

A boot capacity of 200l is large enough to stow a full-sized golf bag and accessories.

“For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it truly brings your senses to life,” says Aston Martin President and CEO Dr Andy Palmer.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin is introducing the company’s iconic "vane" grille as an option, available on both Coupe and Roadster as an alternative to the track-inspired "hunter" grille featured on the Coupe from its launch in 2018.

The Vantage Roadster comes with a starting price of $161,000 (roughly R2.4m). Deliveries are set to begin during the second quarter of this year.