NEED FOR SPEED

SRT Jeep gets a dose of supercharged speed

RGMotorsport in Randburg creates a super SUV with even more power than the factory-built Trackhawk version

06 February 2020 - 05:08 Motor News Reporter
RGMotorsport will supercharge a standard Grand Cherokee SRT to reach the performance levels of the famed Trackhawk. Picture: SUPPLIED
RGMotorsport is a Randburg, Johannesburg-based tuner that has been tweaking standard cars with more performance for decades now.

Its latest modifications are applied to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Bolting a third-generation Whipple supercharger to the SUV’s 6.4l Hemi V8 engine has made it even more powerful than the factory-spec Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its supercharged 6.2l Hemi that produces 522kW and 875Nm.

The RGMotorsport tune leaves the SRT 8 producing 546kW and 928Nm, with the SUV said to be tested from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and to a top speed of 290km/h — similar figures to the Trackhawk,  the world’s most powerful series production SUV.

According to the tuner, the power in its SRT project is “delivered in a more refined and effortless manner than before” and the car features a full RGM-Techniflow dual 76mm stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic-coated headers.

The ECU software download comes direct from the Whipple factory and is  fine-tuned by RGM’s team to suit SA’s climate, fuel and conditions. 

RGM’s upgrade costs R268,700 all-in, which represents R1.6m if you add a new Grand Cherokee SRT and a standard six-month/20,000km RGMotorsport warranty, as opposed to R2.1m for the Trackhawk with a three-year/100,000km factory warranty. 

The Trackhawk is a street-brawling Jeep

The world’s most powerful SUV is in need of some anger management, writes Denis Droppa
2 months ago

SA’s most powerful SUV touches down

The order books for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are open in SA, and the asking price for the most powerful SUV in the land is around R2.2m
1 year ago

