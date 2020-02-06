SRT Jeep gets a dose of supercharged speed

RGMotorsport is a Randburg, Johannesburg-based tuner that has been tweaking standard cars with more performance for decades now.

Its latest modifications are applied to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Bolting a third-generation Whipple supercharger to the SUV’s 6.4l Hemi V8 engine has made it even more powerful than the factory-spec Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its supercharged 6.2l Hemi that produces 522kW and 875Nm.

The RGMotorsport tune leaves the SRT 8 producing 546kW and 928Nm, with the SUV said to be tested from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and to a top speed of 290km/h — similar figures to the Trackhawk, the world’s most powerful series production SUV.