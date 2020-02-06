NEED FOR SPEED
SRT Jeep gets a dose of supercharged speed
RGMotorsport in Randburg creates a super SUV with even more power than the factory-built Trackhawk version
RGMotorsport is a Randburg, Johannesburg-based tuner that has been tweaking standard cars with more performance for decades now.
Its latest modifications are applied to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Bolting a third-generation Whipple supercharger to the SUV’s 6.4l Hemi V8 engine has made it even more powerful than the factory-spec Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its supercharged 6.2l Hemi that produces 522kW and 875Nm.
The RGMotorsport tune leaves the SRT 8 producing 546kW and 928Nm, with the SUV said to be tested from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and to a top speed of 290km/h — similar figures to the Trackhawk, the world’s most powerful series production SUV.
According to the tuner, the power in its SRT project is “delivered in a more refined and effortless manner than before” and the car features a full RGM-Techniflow dual 76mm stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic-coated headers.
The ECU software download comes direct from the Whipple factory and is fine-tuned by RGM’s team to suit SA’s climate, fuel and conditions.
RGM’s upgrade costs R268,700 all-in, which represents R1.6m if you add a new Grand Cherokee SRT and a standard six-month/20,000km RGMotorsport warranty, as opposed to R2.1m for the Trackhawk with a three-year/100,000km factory warranty.