Volkswagen: We’re coming for you Tesla

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess is preparing to muscle Elon Musk out of the electric-car lead.

While Tesla is paving the way in electric cars, VW is buying software companies and ramping up investments in sustainable vehicles and battery cells, Diess said on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's an open race," Diess said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "We are quite optimistic that we still can keep the pace with Tesla and also at some stage probably overtake," he said.

Tesla's market value surpassed VW's for the first time this week, even as the US company sells a fraction of the cars VW produces and has yet to record an annual profit.

Still, Tesla has a competitive edge in electric cars and software, technologies that are underpinning a shift toward cleaner mobility.

The threat is underscored by Musk's plan to establish a factory near Berlin, in the heart of Germany's automotive industry.

Diess last week called on his top managers to speed up overhaul efforts to make the company more agile or risk being pushed aside.