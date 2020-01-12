Tesla, in fast lane, overtakes Ford, GM
12 January 2020 - 05:07
For the first time, Tesla's stock market value has eclipsed the combined values of General Motors and Ford Motor Company.
The Silicon Valley electric carmaker's stock jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday, closing at a record $492.14 a share and elevating its market capitalisation to almost $89bn (R1.26-trillion), or $2bn larger than the sum of GM and Ford's respective market caps of $50bn and $37bn.
