All ears for the future of in-car audio

Imagine a world where cars drive themselves and you can catch up on work, watch a movie or read a book while stuck in rush hour traffic on the N1. Now imagine the inside of your car can be a real creative space, somewhere you could make music, for example.

There’s a lot happening inside the labs of Samsung-owned Harman in Munich, and we went to check it all out. You might know Harman Kardon from the audio equipment in your house or the speakers in your car. However, more people have Harman equipment than you might realise. We were surprised to find that Harman owns famous brands such as JBL, Bang and Olufsen Automotive, Bowers and Wilkins, and a host of others. In fact they provide more than 44% of in-car audio systems to manufacturers around the world. That figure’s set to increase since Ford has switched to them from Sony.

So they know a thing or two about creating great sound, which is why they have created a BMW i3 with an interior you can “play”. Like gesture control that you might use to adjust the volume in a BMW or Audi, sensors inside the car monitor your hand movements as you hit invisible drums or create a crescendo of sound.

There’s an electronic keyboard on the dash and a control pad so you can mix various beats together. We’ve all smiled at someone singing in the car or tapping their fingers to a tune on the steering wheel, but this takes driving music to a whole new level.