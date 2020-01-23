Dakar dream comes true for two SA women

While the focus is usually on the battle up front, the annual Dakar Rally is a personal battle for dozens of often unheralded competitors throughout the field.

This year, the dream of finishing the world’s toughest offroad race came true for two South African women competing for the first time: motorcycle riders Kirsten Landman and Taye Perry.

Landman, from Summerveld in KwaZulu-Natal, and Perry, from Rustenberg in North West province, became the first African women to complete the Dakar on bikes.

After 12 gruelling days and nearly 8,000km in the gravel and dunes of Saudi Arabia, where the event was held for the first time, Landman finished 55th out of 95 finishers and Perry was 77th in a male-dominated field.

What the numbers don’t tell is the tough challenges they overcame. For 28-year old Landman, just reaching the start line on her KTM was a heroic feat after recovering from a life-threatening crash in 2013 that put her in a coma for 11 days and threatened to end her bike racing days. She entered the Dakar to overcome her fear of speed after the accident.