‘I’d rather crash than finish second’ — Brad Binder

In winning the Moto3 title in 2016, Brad Binder became just the third motorcycle grand prix world champion from SA, after Jon Ekerold and Kork Ballington.

After three seasons in the intermediate Moto2 category with KTM, the Potchefstroom-born rider is moving up to the premier MotoGP class this year with the Red Bull KTM works team, where he will face up against superstars like multiple champions Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

It’s the culmination of a long-held dream for a 24-year-old who started racing bikes when he was just 10. We caught up with Brad while he was in SA recently on a break between racing seasons:

Q: You ended last year’s Moto2 championship beaten to the title by Alex Marquez by just three points. When you were struggling earlier in the year did you ever see yourself challenging for the title?

A: Absolutely not. I didn’t think even finishing in the top 15 was possible after the first few races. We had a lot of bike issues at the beginning, with no rear grip and a lot of wheel chatter on the entry into corners. But by the end of the year we solved them all; unfortunately it took us a while to figure out.

Q: What were your worst and best moments of the season?

A: The worst was dealing with things that weren’t in my control, for instance my race in Japan where my pace was good but a tyre issue made me finish 12th.

The best was probably my first win of the season on August 11 in Austria, which is KTM’s home country, and at the Red Bull Ring which is the home circuit of my sponsors. It was also my birthday.

Q: What does it mean to you to be moving up to MotoGP?

A: It will be amazing, a dream come true. But now the real work starts, buckling down and learning to ride MotoGP. This is a grid full of legends and I’ll be racing against people I’ve looked up to my whole life.

Q: Does being in KTM’s factory team instead of the satellite KTM Tech 3 team put you under more pressure?

A: Not from a racing point of view, because on the track you just go out and do your best. But being on the factory bike you definitely have more things to test. You have to give good feedback and steer the development, so there’s some pressure from that point of view.