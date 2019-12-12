INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Jaguar F-Type undergoes a major facelift
Along with a range-wide restyle, the R model gets a power boost and chassis tweak
Jaguar’s F-Type sports car has been given a makeover for the 2020 model year, incorporating a major facelift and enhanced technology.
The F-Type was launched in 2013 as the spiritual successor to the famous E-Type, and the refreshed version will be available as before in coupé and convertible derivatives.
The car’s external restyle sees the two-seater’s front end adopting slim horizontal LED headlamps, a new bumper, and a redesigned clamshell bonnet that exaggerate the car’s visual width and give it a more assertive stance. There’s a new front bumper and subtly enlarged grille.
The tail lights are redesigned with an LED chicane signature inspired by the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.
The cabin’s been modernised with a new 31cm high definition virtual instrument cluster that is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air software updates.
The updated interior combines traditional Jaguar craftsmanship with rich, contemporary materials such as Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome. Cabin detailing includes monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims, and Jaguar Leaper motifs in the headrests.
The range of engines includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder options, all matched to eight-speed Quickshift auto transmissions.
The range-topping F-Type R all-wheel drive model is powered by a supercharged 5.0l V8 engine that produces 423kW and 700Nm (up from 405kW and 680Nm) and blitzes the car from 0-100km/h in a claimed. 3.7 seconds.
All engines — 221kW turbocharged four-cylinder, 280kW supercharged V6 and 423kW V8 — feature active exhaust systems which raise and lower the volume. The supercharged V8 also gets a Quiet Start function if you don’t want to wake the neighbours.
The F-Type R evolves into a better driver’s machine with improved driving dynamics thanks to an uprated chassis with tweaked suspension. Matched to new springs and anti-roll bars, the chassis is further enhanced by the continuously-variable dampers at the core of Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system.
Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar F-Type, said: “The new F-Type is the definitive Jaguar sports car and continues to set the benchmark for design purity, driver engagement and reward, and a truly visceral driving experience."
Customers also have the choice of the exclusive F-Type First Edition. Based on the R-Dynamic models, the First Edition is offered for one year only, and has refinements such as the Exterior Design Pack in contemporary Dorchester Grey and five-spoke, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Technical Grey with contrast Diamond-Turned finish, complementing the choice of Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Fuji White paint.
The interior features 12-way Windsor Leather seats in Ebony with Light Oyster stitching, or Mars with Flame Red stitching. Other highlights include the instrument cluster wrapped in Alcantara with Monogram embossing, aluminium gearshift paddles, an Engine Spin centre console finisher with First Edition branding, and an Ebony Suedecloth headliner.
The F-TYPE range will be launched in SA next year in the following models:
F-Type R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible:
221kW 2.0l four-cylinder; Quickshift RWD
280kW 3.0l V6; Quickshift; RWD
F-Type First Edition Coupé and Convertible:
280kW 3.0l V6; Quickshift; AWD
F-Type R Coupé and Convertible:
423kW 5.0l V8; Quickshift AWD