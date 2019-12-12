Jaguar F-Type undergoes a major facelift

Jaguar’s F-Type sports car has been given a makeover for the 2020 model year, incorporating a major facelift and enhanced technology.

The F-Type was launched in 2013 as the spiritual successor to the famous E-Type, and the refreshed version will be available as before in coupé and convertible derivatives.

The car’s external restyle sees the two-seater’s front end adopting slim horizontal LED headlamps, a new bumper, and a redesigned clamshell bonnet that exaggerate the car’s visual width and give it a more assertive stance. There’s a new front bumper and subtly enlarged grille.

The tail lights are redesigned with an LED chicane signature inspired by the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.

The cabin’s been modernised with a new 31cm high definition virtual instrument cluster that is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air software updates.

The updated interior combines traditional Jaguar craftsmanship with rich, contemporary materials such as Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome. Cabin detailing includes monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims, and Jaguar Leaper motifs in the headrests.

The range of engines includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder options, all matched to eight-speed Quickshift auto transmissions.