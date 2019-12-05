MOTORSPORT
The Formula One season in numbers
Lewis Hamilton keeps racking up the records, but there were other notable feats this year
Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season with a dominant victory from pole position in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in his 250th race.
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second to cement third place in the championship, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.
Hamilton's 84th career victory, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 11th of the season meant the Briton equalled his own Formula One record of 33 consecutive finishes in the points. He also set the fastest lap.
Mercedes had already won both championships for an unprecedented sixth season in a row.
The following details the main numbers from the 2019 season:
Most wins: Hamilton — 11
Most poles: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 7
Most fastest laps: Hamilton — 6
5 — One-twos by Mercedes in the first five races of the season.
6 — Hamilton became only the second driver to win six titles, one behind Michael Schumacher.
Mercedes won both titles for an unprecedented sixth year in a row.
8 — Races won from pole this year. Also the number of successive wins by Mercedes at the start of the campaign.
9 — One-two finishes by Mercedes this season.
15 — Wins by Mercedes this year.
21 — Races in the season and the number of times Williams rookie George Russell outqualified Polish teammate Robert Kubica.
Leclerc was also 21 years old when he won in Belgium, becoming Ferrari's youngest race winner.
23 — The average age of the podium finishers at the Brazilian Grand Prix was 23 years eight months and 23 days — the youngest ever.
33 — Consecutive points finishes for Hamilton, equalling his own record.
65 — Ferrari front row lockouts in qualifying since 1950, a record.
84 — Career wins for Hamilton, seven behind Schumacher's record.
88 — Career poles for Hamilton, a record.
151 — Career podiums for Hamilton.
250 — Career grands prix started by Hamilton.
413 — Hamilton's record points haul for the season, beating the 408 he chalked up last year. An extra point was awarded for fastest laps this year.
W SERIES CHAMPION SPREADS HER RACING WINGS
Jamie Chadwick, winner of this year's inaugural all-female W Series, will race in the Asian F3 championship that starts in Malaysia on December 14, the Absolute Racing team said on Monday.
The 15-race series, which also ends at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, includes rounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Thailand between December and February with three races at each location.
The FIA-sanctioned regional championship, like next year's W Series, also offers points towards the Super Licence that drivers need to graduate to Formula One.
"It is important for me to use this series as part of my testing and development programme to ensure that I am race-fit for whatever 2020 throws at me," said Chadwick, who will also be returning to the W Series next year.
"Due to other commitments, I will only get my first opportunity to drive the car at the opening race in Sepang next week, so it will be a steep learning curve.
"But that’s all part of the process and I can’t wait to get back out on the track," added the 21-year-old, who served as a Williams Formula One development driver this year.
The Briton, who banked $500,000 (R7.3m) for winning the W Series, will miss pre-season testing due to being one of four finalists in the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Young Driver of the Year award that will be announced in London on Sunday.
The driver who wins the prestigious award gets a test in a Red Bull Formula One car plus £200,000 (R3.8m).
HULKENBERG BOWS OUT WITH DRIVER-OF-THE-DAY AWARD
Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a "Driver of the Day" send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
By the 32-year-old's own admission it was an unspectacular result with which to bring down the curtain on a grand prix career that once promised much but ultimately failed to deliver the big prizes.
The German, who is being replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon for 2020, had been on course for 10th before being passed by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo half a lap from the flag.
"Unfortunately I missed half a lap there to get that point," said Hulkenberg, who holds the unenviable record of most races started (177) without ever standing on the podium.
"But nevertheless I feel it was a worthy final race.
"I was certainly giving it all and enjoyed it, actually, although it was not too spectacular. But it felt good to be in the fight and to be fighting for points. That’s it, hey ho, and take that for now."
The "Driver of the Day" award followed a fan vote on the Formula One website.
Hulkenberg made his Formula One debut with Williams in 2010, the year after he won the GP2 support series, and took pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix in his rookie year.
After sitting out the 2011 season as reserve driver for now-defunct Force India, he spent five years driving for the Vijay Mallya-owned team which is now Racing Point, and Sauber, now racing as Alfa Romeo.
He moved to Renault in 2017, finishing a career-best seventh in the overall standings the following year.
Hulkenberg also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race with Porsche in 2015.
Renault said farewell to him with team members, including Ricciardo, sporting blonde wigs in imitation of his hair.
"Thanks very much, it’s been a great three years," his race engineer Mark Slade said over the team radio on the cool-down lap.
"I wish I could say the same, mate," Hulkenberg responded, deadpan.
"Just pulling your leg. Thank you for everything," he signed off.