The Formula One season in numbers

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season with a dominant victory from pole position in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in his 250th race.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second to cement third place in the championship, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.

Hamilton's 84th career victory, fifth in Abu Dhabi and 11th of the season meant the Briton equalled his own Formula One record of 33 consecutive finishes in the points. He also set the fastest lap.

Mercedes had already won both championships for an unprecedented sixth season in a row.

The following details the main numbers from the 2019 season:

Most wins: Hamilton — 11

Most poles: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 7

Most fastest laps: Hamilton — 6

5 — One-twos by Mercedes in the first five races of the season.

6 — Hamilton became only the second driver to win six titles, one behind Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes won both titles for an unprecedented sixth year in a row.

8 — Races won from pole this year. Also the number of successive wins by Mercedes at the start of the campaign.

9 — One-two finishes by Mercedes this season.

15 — Wins by Mercedes this year.

21 — Races in the season and the number of times Williams rookie George Russell outqualified Polish teammate Robert Kubica.

Leclerc was also 21 years old when he won in Belgium, becoming Ferrari's youngest race winner.

23 — The average age of the podium finishers at the Brazilian Grand Prix was 23 years eight months and 23 days — the youngest ever.

33 — Consecutive points finishes for Hamilton, equalling his own record.

65 — Ferrari front row lockouts in qualifying since 1950, a record.

84 — Career wins for Hamilton, seven behind Schumacher's record.

88 — Career poles for Hamilton, a record.

151 — Career podiums for Hamilton.

250 — Career grands prix started by Hamilton.

413 — Hamilton's record points haul for the season, beating the 408 he chalked up last year. An extra point was awarded for fastest laps this year.

W SERIES CHAMPION SPREADS HER RACING WINGS

Jamie Chadwick, winner of this year's inaugural all-female W Series, will race in the Asian F3 championship that starts in Malaysia on December 14, the Absolute Racing team said on Monday.