BMW unveils fiery X3M and X4M

BMW has launched rivals to Mercedes-AMG and Porsche in the premium and medium sports SUV segment. The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and Porsche Macan Turbo will henceforth have to contend with the new BMW X3M and X4M.

The duo packs BMW’s signature 3.0l six-cylinder bi-turbo engine derived from the current M3/M4. Beefed up with a forged crankshaft, fuel injection pressure raised from 200 bar to 350 bar, including track-developed oil and cooling systems and a host of other mechanical enhancements, they have outputs of 353kW/600Nm in basic form — a notable hike over the 317kW and 550Nm of the M4 sedan.

In an unprecedented move by BMW, the new pair of SUV slammers debuts in two versions — standard and Competition form, the latter’s performance output raised by 22kW to 375kW. Both versions are mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, with a set of adjustability measures to fine-tune the transmission to driver’s preferences from whip-crack sharp responses to relaxed and docile.