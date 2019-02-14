New BMW M3 spied in testing

The new-generation BMW 3 Series will be launched in SA in March, but already spy pictures and details are emerging about the upcoming M3 version.

It seems the M3 and its M4 coupe cousin will be sold in three variants with different outputs and drivetrains: Pure, Base, and an xDrive model with all-wheel drive.

The Pure, if the rumours and BMW forums are to be believed, will be a rear-wheel drive, fewer-frills drivers’ car putting out about 343kW from its 3.0l twin turbo straight six engine and offering a manual gearbox.

The upper two models — the rear-wheel drive Base and the xDrive - will reportedly get the same engine with power tweaked to about 358kW, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.