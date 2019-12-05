At the wheel of the new VW Golf 8

Porto, Spain: The Volkswagen Golf Mark 8 has arrived, reasserting its place as the world’s best hatchback and raising the bar in the class considerably.

The Golf Mark 7 (really, the facelifted Mk 7.5) was still almost certainly the best hatchback in the world, but it was hearing footsteps from the Mazda3 and Ford Focus.

The Golf was also under threat internally, with the similar-sized ID.3 electric car swallowing billions of euros in VW’s investment, including taking the new Golf’s traditional pride of place at the Frankfurt motor show.

But if VW walked a fine public line between perceived sustainability and the cars people actually buy, its engineering division didn’t. It threw everything it could at the Golf Mk 8.

The interior, all touchscreen and sliders and digital surfaces, could easily have outrun the ability of older buyers to operate it, but it mostly hasn’t. It could have looked tacky and flimsy, too, but it enhances the interior’s quality, rather than detracting from it.

It’s easy to use, far more intuitive than it might have been and brilliantly clear to see and understand. Within 10 minutes we’d found everything, at least once.

The engines are crisp and cleaner than ever, and they’re about to get cleaner than that, even, with the pending arrival of both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

The whole car smacks of a unity and an integrity that is rare to find and harder to engineer, all rooted in a chassis that has taken an almost inconceivable leap forward.

Updates to the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) chassis have delivered crisper, more accurate, more nuanced steering and a more secure, confidence-inspiring front-end feel, along with a gentler, calmer ride.

Well, that was the case for the cars we tested, which were all fitted with the multilink independent rear suspension (the entry cars have a beam rear end and passive dampers to go with the MacPherson strut front end).

If anything stands out it’s the competence and sheer breadth of ability of its chassis and the way it rides and handles.

The Golf keeps the usual stability and ride quality and “heavy” on-road feel, but now has a sharp turn-in, flatter body control and more enthusiastic effort from the rear on direction changes.

The biggest news, though, is at the front end. The optional adaptive dampers and direct steering (fitted to all the launch cars) give the Golf Mk 8 an agility lacking even in the Mk 7’s GTi versions.

The direct steering pulls the lock-to-lock turns down from 2.75 to just 2.1, and in the corners it responds with tremendous enthusiasm to any suggestions from the steering.

A big part of this now is the adaptive damping. It has another trick up its sleeve, with its Individual setting allowing for even softer damping than the preprogrammed “Comfort” setting and its range slides all the way up to a harder dynamic setup than the preprogrammed “Dynamic” setting.

It’s a mature piece of engineering. It’s unfailingly accurate to the driver’s inputs, and it can be placed wherever you want it to. Its body roll is beautifully controlled and it is entertaining to throw around.

It’s assured on highway cruising, too, and proves very resistant to crosswinds and undulations and generally behaving like a much larger machine than it is, and its bump absorption has improved at all speeds.

Electrickery

It scores so much electrickery that it feels like a luxury car inside.

Its driver assistance systems are comprehensive, allowing it to use its combination of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking to deliver “hands-free” driving at up to 210km/h.