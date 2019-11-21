A-Class sedan offers more mature style than the hatch

The new A-Class sedan is a genuine threat to the larger C-Class, which has been the archetypical definition of a compact Mercedes sedan for the past 27 years.

Despite the emerging SUV-crossover mainstream, some South Africans still tend to go for booted cars like this new Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and we can thank Audi for the creation of the premium compact saloon with its A3 sedan.

The A-Class sedan is based on the same chassis as the hatchback, however at 4,549mm it’s 130cm longer than its hatch cousin. Could this be the deciding factor for those who take the plunge?

The effectiveness of the sedan over the hatch is a 420l boot that swallows a lot more stuff than the hatch’s 370l. But the model with a tailgate fights back with foldable rear seats that increase loading space to a vast 1,210l. The rear seats in the sedan don’t fold down.

They are virtually twinned in almost every other respect, from mechanicals and specification to even the wheelbase length of 2,729mm. The interior design is entirely A-Class hatch too and it’s a premium and mature cabin to be in, with top-quality materials throughout and dominated by illuminated turbine air vents.