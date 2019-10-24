Citroën glides back with three new models

Citroën C3

The C3 was launched in 2016 as a compact B segment hatchback in the popular-selling Ford Fiesta and VW Polo class. It is available locally in two petrol versions: the 1.2l Feel and 1.2l turbo Shine.

This latest-generation C3, which wasn’t previously sold in SA, has "AirBump" protective cladding on the doors (Shine model only) as a typically quirky Citroën design feature. First introduced on the Cactus model, which was sold in SA until Citroën’s 2016 exit, these air-filled bubbles help to absorb the minor shocks of encounters in car parks.

Its distinctive design includes characteristic two-tier front lights and 3D effect tail lights. Its colourful personality is accentuated by a two-tone exterior with a red-coloured roof and other red accents including on the wing mirrors and foglamp surrounds.

The interior is clean and simple with a premium feel. An 18cm colour touchscreen infotainment system comes standard in both the entry-level Feel and higher-spec Shine model grades, along with features like central locking, automatic aircon, trip computer, driver attention alert, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, ABS brakes, and electronic stability control among others.

The Shine version adds features like 17” alloy wheels (the Feel wears 16s), automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, and rear parking sensors to the repertoire.

The Feel is powered by a normally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder PureTech engine with outputs of 60kW and 118Nm, for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 13.2 seconds and a 169km/h top speed, and a fuel consumption of 5.7l / 100km. It’s paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Shine version gets a six-speed auto transmission and a turbocharged version of the 1.2 PureTech motor which brings a fizzier 81kW and 205Nm to the party. This unit has won its class for four consecutive years in the International Engine of the Year awards, and hauls the C3 from 0-100km/h in a claimed 9.4 seconds, onto a 194km/h top speed, with claimed fuel efficiency of 6.0l / 100km.

Pricing:

Feel 1.2 PureTech manual – R239,900

Shine 1.2 turbo PureTech auto – R289,900

Key rivals:

Ford Fiesta 1.0T Trend auto (74kW/170Nm) – R301,300

VW Polo hatch 1.0Tsi Trendline (70kW/175Nm) – R256,400