Toyota is SA’s most hijacked car

Toyota is SA’s most hijacked brand of car ahead of Volkswagen, according to crime statistics released late last week.

More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, with 2,877 Volkswagen drivers the victims of this crime over the same period.

The data showed that hijackings largely tie in with a motor company’s market share, but the report did not list individual model derivatives.

On a slightly positive note, hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018-19 according to SAPS crime stats released in parliament last Thursday.

On the flipside, the least hijacked vehicle during the same 12-month period was Chrysler — useful to know if you're keen on keeping a low profile.

The most targeted vehicles by hijackers from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year:

Toyota — 5,253

Volkswagen — 2,877

Nissan — 1,303

Ford — 1,090

Hyundai — 949

Isuzu — 866

Mercedes-Benz — 775

BMW — 598

Chevrolet — 424

Kia — 407

Opel — 400

Mazda — 394

Audi — 363

Honda — 301

Renault — 232

Tata — 87

Land Rover — 85

Mitshibushi — 77

Fiat — 68

Daihatsu — 68

Datsun — 67

Jeep — 52

Peugeot — 46

Citroen — 26

Lexus — 19

Mahindra — 18

Daewoo — 13

Dodge — 12

Porsche — 9

GWM — 9

Jaguar — 8

Yamaha — 7

Volvo — 5

Chrysler — 3