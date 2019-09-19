NEWS
Toyota is SA’s most hijacked car
Latest crime stats reveal the which cars are most and least popular with criminals
Toyota is SA’s most hijacked brand of car ahead of Volkswagen, according to crime statistics released late last week.
More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year, with 2,877 Volkswagen drivers the victims of this crime over the same period.
The data showed that hijackings largely tie in with a motor company’s market share, but the report did not list individual model derivatives.
On a slightly positive note, hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018-19 according to SAPS crime stats released in parliament last Thursday.
On the flipside, the least hijacked vehicle during the same 12-month period was Chrysler — useful to know if you're keen on keeping a low profile.
The most targeted vehicles by hijackers from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year:
Toyota — 5,253
Volkswagen — 2,877
Nissan — 1,303
Ford — 1,090
Hyundai — 949
Isuzu — 866
Mercedes-Benz — 775
BMW — 598
Chevrolet — 424
Kia — 407
Opel — 400
Mazda — 394
Audi — 363
Honda — 301
Renault — 232
Tata — 87
Land Rover — 85
Mitshibushi — 77
Fiat — 68
Daihatsu — 68
Datsun — 67
Jeep — 52
Peugeot — 46
Citroen — 26
Lexus — 19
Mahindra — 18
Daewoo — 13
Dodge — 12
Porsche — 9
GWM — 9
Jaguar — 8
Yamaha — 7
Volvo — 5
Chrysler — 3