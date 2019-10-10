Motor Briefs
Koenigsegg Regera is world’s fastest car from 0-400km/h-0
Sleek machine with twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors shatters speed and braking record
Serial speed record chasers Koenigsegg have been at it again. Last week, at a military airfield in Sweden, the super carmaker’s factory driver Sonny Persson set a new 0-400km/h-0 world record when a Koenigsegg Regera completed the acceleration and braking run in 31.49 seconds, a 1.8-second improvement from the 2017 record of 33.29 seconds set in an Agera RS, another Koenigsegg product.
The Koenigsegg Regera uses a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a sophisticated battery pack. The combined system output is 1,118.5kW and 2,000Nm. The powertrain, known as Koenigsegg Direct Drive, also removes the traditional gearbox and has a single-speed transmission instead.
“This was a good opportunity to showcase the true capability of the Regera’s one-of-a-kind Direct Drive transmission,” said CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg. “As the Regera only has one gear, we had to make use of it from standstill to the record top speed of 403km/h limited by rpm,” he said.
Furthermore, this specific record-shattering car is a fully homologated production model with its luxurious fittings and seats still intact. The only modifications were a roll cage and a four-point harness for driver safety.
But the run was not without its challenges. “The weather conditions were perfect — sunny with almost no wind — and the 2,000m was extended with a stretch of taxiway as a starting area in order to gain an extra length of around 300m to make the runway long and safe enough,” said the CEO.
“And this runway is normally unused and dormant. The surface was not great for traction and it was not possible to drive in a straight line, as some bumps had to be avoided.”
Despite the challenging track conditions, the Regera took just 22.87 seconds to reach 400km/h over a distance of 1,613.2m. Deceleration from 400km/h took 8.62 seconds over 435.26m, while the total distance used to set the new 0-400km/h-0 record was 2,048.46m.
Hennesey aims Venom F5 at Bugatti record
Hennessey Performance is a Texas, US vehicle tuner with a penchant for taking a variety of makes and models, from super cars to even bakkies, and cracking out obscene amounts of power. This has enabled the company to be a part of a handful of speed record chasers that continually challenge the limits and one another.
The company unveiled the Venom F5, Hennessy’s first independently developed and produced hyper car and successor to the Hennessey Venom GT that was based on the Lotus Exige but dramatically elongated.
The F5 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6l V8 that produces 1,354kW and 1,617Nm. The tuner says plans are afoot to begin testing the first Venom F5, the car it plans to break the 300/mph (483km/h) barrier with, placing Hennessey in contention to appropriate Bugatti’s recent shattering of the 300mph record with a Chiron Sport that achieved 490.484km/h on a German test track.
“Everything about the engine is overbuilt,” says company founder John Hennessey. The engine uses a lot of lightweight and heavy-duty components while it weighs a paltry 1,360kg.
Mazda Southern Africa celebrates five years solo
On October 1 2014, following the global separation of Ford and Mazda after a relationship that spanned decades, Mazda Southern Africa officially opened its doors for business as a Mazda Motor Corporation National Sales Company responsible for the Mazda brand in Southern Africa.
The company celebrates its fifth anniversary while reflecting on the major milestones of the business.
These include growing sales volumes by nearly 70% since operation commenced, increasing from 4,500 units sold in 2014 to over 14,500 in 2018.
There was an industry-first Mazda lifetime parts warranty, the three-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty, roadside assistance and service plan on passenger vehicles, while the BT-50 Customer Care Plan assures a like-for-like courtesy vehicle for BT-50 owners.
The company also rolled out of the Mazda SA Foundation.
The next part of the journey is dedicated to establishing “Mazda Premium” by introducing next-generation vehicles and focusing on the ultimate customer experience for current and future Mazda customers, said Craig Roberts, MD for Mazda Southern Africa.
Renault SA extends insurance offering to Sandero and Clio
Renault SA’s one-year fully comprehensive insurance, which was first offered in September to buyers of the entry-level Kwid in a bid to reduce cost of ownership, now extends to the Sandero and Clio ranges.
Unfortunately for boy racers, the Clio RS is exempted. The package includes one year’s insurance, a two-year service plan and five-year/100,000 warranty. Through this offering, Renault says it offers its hatchbacks a strong competitive edge over rivals, especially in these tough economic times.