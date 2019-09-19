Tesla aims to beat Porsche Nurburgring laptime

Electric-car maker Tesla is reportedly getting ready to challenge the Porsche Taycan’s recent Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for electric cars.

Last month the new Taycan Turbo S silently zoomed around the green hell in just seven minutes and 42 seconds, making it the fastest battery-powered production car around the iconic German circuit.

The feat wasn’t lost on Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who teased Porsche for the turbo nomenclature on the Taycan given that turbochargers are only used in combustion engines. He tweeted “Um, @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does.”

However, later the SA-born billionaire more charitably tweeted: “But Taycan does seem like a good car. Nurburgring track time is great.”

He then posted a video on Twitter claiming that a Model S had set a record for the fastest four-door car at the Laguna Seca racetrack in the US, with a time of 1:36.555.

He now reportedly plans to challenge the Taycan’s Nurburgring laptime with a Tesla Model S. The most powerful version of the car, wielding 568kW of power, holds the record for the fastest-accelerating production car with a 0-97km/h time of 2.28 seconds using its “ludicrous” mode.

The Taycan Turbo S produces 560kW of power from its four electric motors.

The showdown has the makings of an epic battle between the German and American carmakers, and it’s been escalated by 2016 Formula One champion Nico Rosberg’s offer on Twitter to drive the Tesla — an offer Musk has accepted.

Spy photos showed that a modified Model S was testing at the German track last week, but it’s not known when the car might make a laptime attempt.