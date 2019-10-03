Facelift jazzes up Suzuki’s price-popular Baleno

Suzuki’s Baleno range in SA has been updated with a new look, upgraded trim and upholstery, and a specification upgrade on both the GL and GLX models.

In the past few years the compact hatchback has become popular for its B-segment price and near C-segment space, and at 3,995mm long it is 70mm longer than a Suzuki Swift.

For 2019 the three Baleno derivatives adopt a restyled grille and modernised headlights with a three-dimensional design, while on the range-topping GLX specification the high-impact discharge (HID) lights are replaced with LEDs.

The GLX models have fog lamps, polished diamond-cut alloy wheels, exterior chrome embellishments, a rear spoiler and dark privacy glass at the rear. A new Magma Grey metallic has been added to the palette of colours.

Inside, the Baleno is jazzed up with a new two-tone colour treatment, brushed aluminium detailing and a classier-looking cloth on the seats and doors.

The standard GL model, available only in five-speed manual, gets features such as aircon, electric windows, remote central locking, and a radio with Bluetooth and USB socket. Safety fare comprises ABS brakes and dual front airbags.