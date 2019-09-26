Too much Mazda for the money?

Instead, local buyers have a choice of two normally aspirated petrol engines: a 1.5l with outputs of 88kW and 153Nm and a 2.0l with 121kW and 213Nm. The 1.5 has the option of manual or auto transmissions, while the 2.0 is available only with the six-speed auto.

The Astina 2.0 has no sporting ambitions, especially at high altitude where there’s no turbo to compensate for the power-sapping thin air. Mazda hasn’t yet warmed to the growing trend of downsized turbocharged engines.

The performance is short of exciting but it’s smooth and relatively peppy, with enough grunt to confidently zip past long trucks when the need arises. The engine gets quite noisy when it’s revved higher however, as happens when the auto transmission favours the higher gears in Sport mode, which is why I left it in the standard mode most of the time.

It’s not a particularly frugal motor and the test car’s 8.6l /100km fuel consumption was substantially higher than Mazda’s 6.2l claim.

The front-wheel drive car nips through corners with appealing agility and the yielding suspension comfortably deals with suburbia’s bumpy roads.

A long trip between Joburg and KwaZulu-Natal allowed me to get a good sense of the Mazda3’s excellent comfort. Not only did it have a plush ride and comfortable seats that ensured there was no stiffness or backache after a long journey, but the armrests and centre console are all padded for the driver and passengers to comfortably rest their elbows.

Apart from the engine becoming somewhat vocal at high rpm, it’s a refined experience. The new Mazda3’s improved body rigidity and added sound-absorbing materials have reduced vibration and harshness to premium-like levels.

The Mazda3 Astina is a car with appealing space, safety and a well-stocked features list, but in a brand-conscious market it may prove to be over-ambitiously priced in the territory of premium German rivals, even though it is larger and better-specced than them.

Hyundai’s cheaper but more powerful Elantra 1.6 Turbo also offers better bang for the buck.