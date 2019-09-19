New budget-car brand Mureza to debut in SA

A new budget car brand called Mureza is to make its South African debut at the Automechanika trade show at Nasrec’s Expo Centre this week.

Isando-based Mureza Auto Company will unveil its first model, a hatchback called the Prim8 (pronounced Primate, a name the company might want to rethink). Powered by a 1.5l petrol engine, the car will have a target price of between R180,000 and R200,000 and will be sold with a three-year warranty.

Mureza also plans a half-ton pick-up, a sedan and high-riding mini-SUV off the Prim8's X100 platform, and the local development of a range of one-ton pick-ups and a panel van under the Tusker model name.

The Prim8 will initially be assembled from semi knock-down kits in Rosslyn, outside Pretoria, and later at the Willowvale assembly plant in Zimbabwe and in the former Hyundai plant in Botswana.

Despite its keen pricing, the range-topping version of the Prim8 crossover is to have a comprehensive specification list that includes cruise control, parking sensors, navigation, a reversing camera, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring, among other features.