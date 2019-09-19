AA issues self-drive advice for Africa exploration

Road trips are engraved in the DNA of many South Africans who look forward to travelling at any opportunity, more so during school holidays and the festive season. For those who intend on using their personal vehicle to explore beyond the country’s borders, AA Travel has crucial information to share with you.

As much as one needs a passport to travel, many countries also require your vehicle to have a document known as a Carnet de Passage.

“A Carnet de Passage is compulsory for travel with your own vehicle to Egypt and Kenya and recommended for travel to countries outside the Southern African Customs Union (SA, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini),” says AA Travel. “This document offers a guarantee to the foreign government that the vehicle identified in the Carnet will be removed from the country within a given time limit. If it isn’t removed, all duties and taxes associated with permanently importing that vehicle may be claimed by that government.”

Apart from this assurance of the timely removal of the vehicle from the country, a Carnet is an alternative to leaving cash as a security deposit with a foreign country, and facilitates entry at most border posts. Importantly, a Carnet eliminates the need for national temporary importation documents.

“This document secures the vehicle’s entry into a country and makes the process of getting into the country with your own vehicle a lot easier. The AA is the authorised issuer of the Carnet de Passage in SA and we encourage anyone who is travelling to consult us about the requirements before they leave,” AA Travel urges.