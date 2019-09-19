Life / Motoring

Travel

AA issues self-drive advice for Africa exploration

Planning to travel beyond SA’s borders next holiday season? You may need a Carnet de Passage

19 September 2019 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
Prevent any potential problems to your travel plans by heeding AA’s cross-border information. Picture: SUPPLIED
Prevent any potential problems to your travel plans by heeding AA’s cross-border information. Picture: SUPPLIED

Road trips are engraved in the DNA of many South Africans who look forward to travelling at any opportunity, more so during school holidays and the festive season. For those who intend on using their personal vehicle to explore beyond the country’s borders, AA Travel has crucial information to share with you.

As much as one needs a passport to travel, many countries also require your vehicle to have a document known as a Carnet de Passage.

“A Carnet de Passage is compulsory for travel with your own vehicle to Egypt and Kenya and recommended for travel to countries outside the Southern African Customs Union (SA, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini),” says AA Travel. “This document offers a guarantee to the foreign government that the vehicle identified in the Carnet will be removed from the country within a given time limit. If it isn’t removed, all duties and taxes associated with permanently importing that vehicle may be claimed by that government.”

Apart from this assurance of the timely removal of the vehicle from the country, a Carnet is an alternative to leaving cash as a security deposit with a foreign country, and facilitates entry at most border posts. Importantly, a Carnet eliminates the need for national temporary importation documents.

“This document secures the vehicle’s entry into a country and makes the process of getting into the country with your own vehicle a lot easier. The AA is the authorised issuer of the Carnet de Passage in SA and we encourage anyone who is travelling to consult us about the requirements before they leave,” AA Travel urges.

Specimen of the Carnet de passage document. Picture: SUPPLIED
Specimen of the Carnet de passage document. Picture: SUPPLIED

The AA has prepared a regional travel service advisory available at www.aa.co.za/carnet-de-passages-en-douane-pricing. This information hub will assist in identifying potential legal and regulatory snags that await travellers when entering various country jurisdictions on the continent.

More information on cross border travel is available at www.aa.co.za/products/cross-border-information.

Here’s a Defender for the digital age

Land Rover has revealed the new version of its offroad icon and we had an early preview
Life
1 week ago

Toyota sand dune advert is banned

The Advertising Regulatory Board said the ad depicted illegal behaviour in a glamorous manner
Life
2 weeks ago

Meet the blackest of black BMW X6s

Light-swallowing black paint shows off SUV’s shape, but eats details
Life
2 weeks ago

Toyota cars now come with free onboard Wi-Fi

All Toyota and Lexus cars sold in SA are offered with 15GB free data as part of Toyota Connect service
Life
2 weeks ago

Chinese bundu basher unveiled in SA

BAIC's new Wrangler-inspired B40 Plus is designed for the harshest terrain
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
Undoing the fat fairy-tales
Life
3.
Reducing e-toll tariffs makes matters worse — Outa
Life / Motoring
4.
Tesla aims to beat Porsche Nurburgring laptime
Life / Motoring
5.
Are Airbnb investors destroying Europe’s cultural ...
Life

Related Articles

Land Rover Defender leads new-model charge

Life / Motoring

VW hauls out big guns at Festival of Motoring

Life / Motoring

Eight things you should know about the SA car market

Life / Motoring

Which SUV has the best resale value?

Life / Motoring

Haval boosts range with facelifted H2

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.