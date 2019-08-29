VW hauls out big guns at Festival of Motoring

Volkswagen SA was one of the busiest brands at last weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, unveiling a number of production cars, racers and concepts. Here is a rundown of the highlights.

GOLF GTI TCR

VW unveiled the potent TCR version of its Golf GTI, which will go on sale here in the first quarter of 2020.

The front-wheel drive hot hatch, named after the international TCR racing series, had its world unveiling in January and is powered by a muscled-up version of the GTI’s 2l turbo petrol engine.

The TCR’s outputs of 213kW and 370Nm solidly outgun the standard Golf GTI’s 169kW and 350Nm, though they still fall short of the all-wheel-drive Golf R with its 228kW/400Nm.

The TCR has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 5.6 seconds and top speed of 250km/h (or optionally 260km/h) and only 300 units — all individually numbered — will be brought in for local Golf fans.

Power is fired to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, and the car’s equipped with a front-axle differential lock and perforated disc brakes.

The TCR is identified by a sportier front splitter, a roof spoiler, diffuser, black 18-inch mags and black exterior mirrors. The cabin is revved up with premium front sports seats with unique red-and-black upholstery and a perforated sports steering wheel.

This will likely be the last special-edition model of the Golf 7 before the new eighth-generation Golf is launched worldwide early next year. The local order books are open and while VW hasn’t yet revealed the exact price, it will sell for under R700,000.

AMAROK CANYON

Volkswagen‘s Amarok double cab V6 joins the blacked-up bakkie trend with the special-edition Canyon model.