Land Rover Defender leads new-model charge

From an automotive icon’s 60th birthday to a James Bond car that sold for nearly R100m, August was a frenetic motoring month and here’s a brief overview of some of the highlights we’ve covered.

It was a great month for petrolheads with SA’s two biggest motoring events taking place. First, classic-car enthusiasts in their thousands made their annual pilgrimage to Pretoria’s Zwarkops circuit for the Cars in the Park festival on August 4 to check out some beautiful golden oldies.

Then it was the turn of the newer cars to shine at the Wesbank-sponsored Festival of Motoring at Kyalami from August 22-25 where a number of cars, including the VW T-Roc and new Audi Q3, made their first appearance in SA.

It was a high-adrenaline month for compact cars and we attended the international launches of both the new 310kW Mercedes-AMG A45 and the 225kW Mini Clubman John Cooper Works — both of which are coming to spread rubber on SA roads soon.

Moving up to somewhat more exotic performers, we experienced how the other 1% live when we went camping in a Lamborghini Urus, and took a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for an off-road spin.