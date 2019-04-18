Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has style and space, if not pace

As car makers create ever-new SUV niches, it’s becoming a challenge to introduce new models without cannibalising sales from themselves.

And so, when the Eclipse Cross was launched in SA recently the extant ASX range, which has been on the local market for some time, received a price cut and was positioned a half-step below its new stablemate in Mitsubishi’s softroader family.

Apart from being a smidgen larger than the ASX, the Eclipse Cross is also arguably the better-looking car with its more coupe-like styling and Mitsubishi’s new “dynamic shield” face.

It’s an eye-catching newcomer in an extremely competitive market where all contenders are vying to stand out. The light bar across its back window somewhat hinders rearward vision however, and shows that sometimes design trumps practicality in the quest for showroom appeal.

There are two versions of the Eclipse Cross, a front-wheel drive selling for R399,995 and an all-wheel drive model priced at R449,995. The latter uses a Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system combined with Active Yaw Control (AYC) to automatically apportion drive between the front and rear axles, and also the left and right wheels.

The hi-tech systems help save your bacon if you accelerate or brake too hard when cornering on a gravel road or wet tar. The AWD version also offers auto, snow and gravel drive modes depending on road conditions, but with its limited 180mm ground clearance the Eclipse Cross doesn’t present itself as any half-serious offroader.

Therefore the front-wheel drive model, the one on test here, probably represents the better value with its 50k price saving. It lacks the fancy all-wheel drive but it does have ABS brakes and electronic stability control which very effectively keep it gripping the surface and pointed in the right direction.