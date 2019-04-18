Life / Motoring

ROAD TEST

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has style and space, if not pace

Mitsubishi takes on an intensely competitive crossover market with a well-priced contender

18 April 2019 - 05:09 Denis Droppa
The Eclipse Cross is styled with Mitsubishi’s new “dynamic shield” face.
The Eclipse Cross is styled with Mitsubishi’s new “dynamic shield” face.
Image: Denis Droppa

As car makers create ever-new SUV niches, it’s becoming a challenge to introduce new models without cannibalising sales from themselves.

And so, when the Eclipse Cross was launched in SA recently the extant ASX range, which has been on the local market for some time, received a price cut and was positioned a half-step below its new stablemate in Mitsubishi’s softroader family.

Apart from being a smidgen larger than the ASX, the Eclipse Cross is also arguably the better-looking car with its more coupe-like styling and Mitsubishi’s new “dynamic shield” face.

It’s an eye-catching newcomer in an extremely competitive market where all contenders are vying to stand out. The light bar across its back window somewhat hinders rearward vision however, and shows that sometimes design trumps practicality in the quest for showroom appeal.

There are two versions of the Eclipse Cross, a front-wheel drive selling for R399,995 and an all-wheel drive model priced at R449,995. The latter uses a Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system combined with Active Yaw Control (AYC) to automatically apportion drive between the front and rear axles, and also the left and right wheels.

The hi-tech systems help save your bacon if you accelerate or brake too hard when cornering on a gravel road or wet tar. The AWD version also offers auto, snow and gravel drive modes depending on road conditions, but with its limited 180mm ground clearance the Eclipse Cross doesn’t present itself as any half-serious offroader.

Therefore the front-wheel drive model, the one on test here, probably represents the better value with its 50k price saving. It lacks the fancy all-wheel drive but it does have ABS brakes and electronic stability control which very effectively keep it gripping the surface and pointed in the right direction.

The light bar on the back is eye-catching but hinders rearward vision somewhat.
The light bar on the back is eye-catching but hinders rearward vision somewhat.
Image: Denis Droppa

The Eclipse Cross is one of the market’s more nimble SUVs and feels surefooted through corners without major body roll, although the 2.0l normally-aspirated petrol engine doesn’t necessarily inspire any sporty driving antics.

Both versions of the Eclipse Cross feed their power to the wheels via a continuously variable transmission, a gearbox that’s recently become de rigueur in this segment due to its low cost.

Regular readers will know our lukewarm feelings towards CVTs, but this is one of the less unpleasant ones. It has programmed steps to simulate gearchanges, while the driver can take over shifting duties using steering wheel paddle shifters.

It’s on the open road when accelerating up to cruising speed, especially with cruise control engaged, that some of the typical rubber-band effect rears its head and leads to high-rev droning.

Power-wise the Eclipse Cross is at the meeker end of the market segment, particularly with its torque output. There’s no excitement from the 2.0l engine and the focus is rather on easygoing commuting pace. On the open road the car doesn’t zoom to the speed limit with particularly great haste, but once there it holds cruising speeds effectively, even up steeper inclines.

Beneath the swish styling is a roomy cabin with front and rear passengers enjoying plenty of leg and head room, with rear backrests that can be adjusted for comfort. The boot’s a practical size too and contains a full size spare wheel.

The interior is roomy and neatly appointed, with soft-touch finishes.
The interior is roomy and neatly appointed, with soft-touch finishes. 
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi’s done good work in creating a pleasant interior appeal with neat finishes, soft-touch dashboard, and black leather seats with contrasting red stitching.

An extensive list of standard modcons keeps occupants happy, including things like heated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver seat. The fully-fledged infotainment is bundled with an audio system and navigation but the touchscreen sometimes requires a few finger taps to get an icon to respond.

Mitsubishi’s new Eclipse Cross is for the most part a pleasant and competent family vehicle, with its roominess and large hit list of features its most likeable points.

It’s one of the better priced segment contenders too, if one of the more modestly powered.

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four cylinder petrol

Capacity: 2,000cc

Power: 110kW

Torque: 198Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Six-speed CVT

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed:N/A

0-100km/h: N/A

Fuel Consumption: 7.9l/100km (claimed)

Emissions: N/A

STANDARD FEATURES

Seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, central locking, keyless operation, rear view camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control, head up display, electric windows, infotainment system with colour touchscreen, electric mirrors, automatic aircon, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, dusk sensing headlamps, rain sensing windscreen wipers, front and rear park distance control, 18” alloy wheels

Warranty: Three years/100,000km

Service plan: Five years/90,000km

Price: R399,995

Lease*: R8,593 per month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT 4x2

WE LIKE:

Styling, handling, price

WE DISLIKE:

Hit-and-miss touchscreen, average power

VERDICT:

Well-priced, appealingly-styled crossover

MOTOR NEWS

star rating

****Design

**Performance

***Economy

****Safety

***Value For Money

***Overall

Competition

Suzuki Grand Vitara 2.4 Dune, 122kW/225Nm — R391,900

Ford Kuga 1.5 T Ambiente auto, 132kW/240Nm — R398,500

Renault Koleos 2.5 Expression, 126kW/233Nm — R399,900

Mazda CX-5 2.0 Active auto, 121kW/210Nm — R410,500

Kia Sportage 2.0 Ignite Plus auto, 115kW/196Nm — R410,995

Honda HR-V 1.8 Elegance, 105kW/172Nm — R419,900

Peugeot 3008 1.6T Active, 121kW/240Nm — R424,900

Toyota Rav4 2.0 GX CVT 2WD, 127kW/203Nm — R427,600

VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI Trendline auto, 110kW/250Nm — R433,400

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium auto, 115kW/196Nm — R433,900

Opel Grandland X 1.6 Turbo, 121kW/240Nm — R441,870

Toyota gives fans a Rav4 to rave about

With its bold American ‘truck’ design, the new offering has lots of safety features in its five-model range
Life
3 weeks ago

VW's new stylish SUVs head for SA

Appealingly sophisticated and hip, the T-Cross and T-Roc should ask some tough questions of segment leaders
Life
1 month ago

Santa Fe has practicality and presence

Hyundai’s fourth-generation large SUV delivers family-lugging luxury with new-found style
Life
1 week ago

Ready for a proper dust up

Four-wheel drive boosts adventure ability of Renault’s Duster SUV
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Joel Osteen: high-rolling prosperity peddler with ...
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books
3.
SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Don’t blame everyone else for poor road safety
Life / Motoring
5.
Happy 45th birthday to the Golf
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.