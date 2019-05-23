SA-bred electric bikes launched in UK

The world launch of electric motorcycle manufacturer Vos Motorcycles took place at last week’s London Motor & Tech Show.

The company was founded by Klerksdorp-born mechanic Jacques Vos who is currently living in the UK, and he displayed his Model Z sports motorcycle which has a quoted range of 120km, a top speed of 140km/h and a starting UK pricetag of £5,840 (R107,000).

Also on offer are the Model H naked motorcycle, Model SH scooter and the Model A minibike. The electric bikes are currently built in China but the manufacturing operation will move to the UK within the next 12 months.

Vos, who says there was plenty of interest shown in his bikes at the London show, also plans to assemble and sell his pollution-free motorcycles in SA within the next two years. To better suit local conditions they will be fitted with bigger batteries for a range of more than 300km.