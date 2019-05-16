A desire to win in a male-dominated sport

Have you been following SA motorsport, particularly local drivers who are racing overseas?

I do watch the Wayne Taylor sons (Rickie and Jordan) in IMSA and keep an eye open for new South Africans racing in the UK and Europe. We do not get any news on racing in SA, so I have not followed it.

Had you heard of Tasmin Pepper before she was selected for W Series?

As I have not been in touch with racing in SA, I did not know of Tasmin before W Series selection. As soon as the list of potential drivers was published, I became aware of Tasmin and was really pleased to see her in the final 18. I have been looking up some background on her, so that I know something of her current-past racing.

It is a great achievement for her to make the top 18 in this series.

How did you come to be at the opening Formula W round?

I met the organisers of the series, Catherine Bond Muir and Sean Wadsworth, in the UK earlier in 2019 at the Autosport Show in Birmingham where I learnt more about the series. I received an invitation from Sean to join them at the Hockenheim event. I will be involved in the trophy ceremony on the victory podium.

I will also assist in media interviews, and get to know the drivers.