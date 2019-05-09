Scrambler 1200 XE brings out your inner Steve McQueen

Late actor Steve McQueen was the silver screen’s king of cool in the 1960s and 1970s. Apart from taking part in one of the most iconic car-chase scenes in Hollywood history (a hair-raising dice through the streets of San Francisco in the movie Bullitt), McQueen was also real-life cool by being an avid car and motorcycle racer.

One of his favourite bike brands was Triumph, and the British firm capitalised on the star’s cred by launching a Steve McQueen-edition motorcycle a few years back.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE isn’t that bike, but it does have a distinctly “1960s cool” flavour with its retro styling.

It’s a dual-purpose adventure bike for on- and off-road use, powered by the Bonneville’s twin-cylinder 1,200cc with outputs of 66kW and 110Nm. It sells in a single version priced at R205,000.

While its styling is a throwback to a bygone era, the technology’s right up to date and includes ABS brakes, traction control, LED daytime running light, and several riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider-Configurable). It also has cruise control, a trip computer and a USB charger.

The hardware is all top-shelf stuff, including adjustable suspension from Ohlins and powerful disc brakes by Brembo.