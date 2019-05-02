Volvo XC60 is an all-round class act

Should more people searching for the perfect premium midsized SUV think deeper and consider this Volvo XC60?

We've been finding out over the past six months and this is why I say, yes. I’ve done more than 6,000km with the car. I’ve also opted for it a couple of times over some choice weekend wheels simply because it’s such a decent and thoroughly enjoyable car to live with.

Many a time a segment rival has arrived for a road test yet none has left having dented this Scandinavian’s capabilities.

But let’s recap a bit. In the time that the XC60 has been in our possession it has won numerous prestigious awards, including and not limited to, the World Car of the Year 2018; North American Utility Vehicle of the Year; Middle East Car of the Year; Best Luxury Crossover at the Qatar Car Awards 2018, and Executive SUV category in the local Cars.co.za awards.

The majority of kilometres were racked up in the heart of Gauteng’s main arteries where it joined thousands of other cars in the daily rat-race, averaging 8.6l/100km. The XC60 also lends itself to being the ultimate long-distance cruiser.