Mega muscle for AMG versions of Benz’s new GLC and GLC Coupe

Ever looked at the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and thought “if only that thing had 375kW of power?”

Somebody at AMG did and now the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe have burst out of the blocks with either 350kW or, in the S guise, 375kW of V8 power.

The twin-turbo, 4.0l AMG V8 also twists out either 650Nm or 700Nm, too, leaving the base car being hurled to 100km/h in a claimed four seconds flat and the more expensive S version getting there in a ridiculous 3.8 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG has limited the standard versions of both body styles to 250km/h, though the AMG Driver’s package can lift that to 270km/h. The S versions reach out to 280km/h.

All four versions — counting the base and S versions — use air suspensions, adaptive damping and an electronically controlled differential lock.

They’re all all-wheel drive, using a fully variable system, and the S model uses dynamic engine mounts, too.

Mercedes-AMG insists they’re the only two twin-turbo V8s in the class, and it’s hard to think of what else might fit the bill, and the urge factor is intensified by AMG claiming a 7:49 lap time at the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife.

“The lap record on the North Loop has proven to impressive effect that the GLC 63 is right at the top of its segment in terms of vehicle dynamics,” AMG boss Tobias Moers said.

It’s not just extra power, either, because the AMG version of the GLC twins have new head and tail lights, optional 21-inch wheels, a pair of 90mm tailpipes, AMG-specific additions to the infotainment and user-interface systems and a new steering wheel.

The AMG infotainment additions add warm-up, set-up, G-force and engine data to the list of information in the feedback loops, plus there’s a Track Pace head-up display option.

The newly-updated GLC and GLC Coupe range, including the high-performance AMG models, will be launched in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019. Prices and exact specifications will be announced closer to the time.