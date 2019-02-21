Sassy Hyundai crossover has a snappy price tag and quirky countenance

First up, Hyundai looks to be winning the grille wars of the lower segments. The company’s latest interpretation is by far the best since the Korean carmaker’s inception. It’s Audi-esque, yet not quite, Lexus-like, but not as bold. The Kona’s gaping maw is particularly eye-catching and theatrical, more so thanks to this small crossover’s dramatically divergent looks, with its thin letterbox-type headlights.

In all fairness, anyone who finds the Kona quirky shouldn’t be censored. The frontal styling and acres of dark-patch mudguards precede the outlook of a Hyundai crossover not aimed at everyone. Conservative tastes will be better served by the more mainstream-looking and R30,000 cheaper Hyundai Creta or the R34.000 dearer Hyundai Tucson. But for those who like their motoring oddities, the Kona continues along the same Hyundai path of practicality, packed-in features, performance and economy.