Quantum leap for new Toyota minibus

Toyota globally revealed a new generation of one of the most important vehicles to the company and the local transport system, the all-new Toyota Quantum, this week.

Available in a van and minibus shape, the new passenger and cargo carrier is said to feature advanced safety systems, a new engine and improved ride comfort.

Scheduled to arrive in SA in the second quarter of 2019, the new Quantum will be available with three-seat vans in long (LWB) and super-long wheelbase (SLWB) configurations and six-seat LWB crew cabs. The bus range will comprise 11-seater (LWB) and 14-seater (SLWB) versions.

There will be a luxury VX version too, which will compete against vehicles like the Hyundai H1 and VW Kombi.

The imported new-generation Quantum won’t replace the current locally produced Toyota Ses’fikile minibus taxi, which will continue in its current form, says Toyota SA.

The new, imported Quantum has shifted to a semi-bonneted design that reportedly has enabled the development of a stiffer frame that creates stronger straight-line performance, greater stability and manoeuvrability, and more supple suspensions.