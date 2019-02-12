Rough ride: Nissan slashes outlook, unveils Ghosn-related charge

Yokohama — Nissan Motor has warned its profit will plumb six-year lows on waning global sales, underlining the challenges it faces as it grapples with the fallout from the fall of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The Japanese carmaker, in its first results since Ghosn's arrest in November, unveiled an $84m charge linked to deferred compensation for the executive, who has been indicted for under-reporting his salary at Nissan from 2010 to 2018.

The scandal has roiled global car markets and created tension between Nissan and its partner, France’s Renault, raising concern about the future of the groups that Ghosn wanted to merge.

The dour outlook indicates an urgent need for Nissan and Renault to strengthen their partnership, but ties have been strained since the Japanese group first moved to remove Ghosn as chairman after his shock November 19 arrest in Tokyo.

Nissan wanted to stabilise alliance operations, said CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who is due to meet newly appointed Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard this week in Japan, as they look at ways to cement their partnership.

The Nissan CEO said he wanted both groups to leverage their scale betrer to be more competitive and efficient in areas such as manufacturing and procurement, while respecting each others’ autonomy.

“In the past few years, there’s been a lot of talk about ‘convergence’ of the two companies’ operations,” Saikawa said, referring to one of Ghosn’s key aims. “While stabilising our operations, we need to re-examine whether investments (towards convergence) are the most efficient.”

This could mean a reassessment of the alliance’s growth targets through 2022, Saikawa said on Tuesday.

Nissan sales are almost 60% bigger than Renault's, but it remains junior in its shareholding structure. Renault holds 43.4% of Nissan, but Nissan has only a 15% nonvoting stake in Renault.

Japan’s second-biggest carmaker projected an operating profit of ¥450bn ($4bn) for the year to March, down 22% from the previous year and 17% below an earlier forecast, hit by a slowdown in global sales. This would be Nissan’s lowest operating profit since 2013.