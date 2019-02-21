Ferrari launches its red-hot 2019 challenger

Ferrari turned a page on its recent past last Friday as it unveiled the Formula One car designed to end an era of Mercedes domination and shatter Lewis Hamilton's dreams of a sixth championship this season.

The sport's oldest and most successful team, which last won a title more than a decade ago and finished runner-up last year, presented the SF90 with plenty of fanfare at their Maranello factory before Formula One testing began at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to this year. I think the team is on the right path and hopefully we can continue improving," four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, winner of five races in 2018, assured the audience at last week’s car launch.

Vettel went on to set the quickest laptime in Monday’s opening preseason test in Spain that was attended by nine of the 10 teams, declaring himself very happy with the feel of the SF90.

The German has a new teammate in Charles Leclerc, replacing 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, and a new principal following the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene and appointment of Mattia Binotto.

"I'm extremely excited to start this new adventure," said Leclerc. "It's a dream since childhood. I've always been looking at the red cars, hoping to be one day in this car, so it's a very emotional day for me."

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said Raikkonen, now at Alfa Romeo, and Arrivabene would always be part of Ferrari's history but made clear the team was entering a new era. Noting that Ferrari had enjoyed its best season in 10 years, he said it had still fallen short of objectives in a setback that was never easy to swallow.

"I can assure you that we look ahead with strong commitment and determination," he said.

Camilleri said Vettel was as hungry as ever, and Leclerc a youngster with a great future.

Binotto said there were a lot of positives to take from 2018 but the new car was a step up.

"We simply tried to raise the bar, raise the level, tried to be as extreme as we could," he said. "Certainly we tried to push very hard, being innovative. The roll hoop is very narrow and very slim. The bodywork from the back, very slim.

The first race is in Australia on March 17.

Tanak wins Swedish WRC

Estonian Ott Tanak won Rally Sweden for Toyota on Sunday to take the lead in the World Rally Championship for the first time in his career.

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was second for Citroen, 53.7 seconds behind, with Belgian Thierry Neuville third for Hyundai and a further three seconds adrift in the second round of the season on icy and snow-covered roads.